Alleged child molester extradited from Mexico to Central Coast

January 27, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Authorities extradited an alleged child molester from Mexico to Santa Barbara County on Thursday and arrested him on charges over sexual abuse that allegedly took place at least five years ago.

In Jan. 2019, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into Gonzalo Gutierrez Cuevas of Goleta after receiving a report that he had engaged in lewd acts with children in an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Nectarine Avenue. Gutierrez Cuevas was the maintenance technician for the apartments, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gutierrez Cuevas, who is now 60, fled the United States after learning of the allegations. Sheriff’s officials then worked with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service to locate, detain and extradite the suspect.

On Thursday, Mexico surrendered Gutierrez Cuevas. He landed in the United States late Thursday evening.

Gutierrez Cuevas faces eight counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, charges previously filed by the district attorney’s office. Investigators ask that anyone who has additional information about other crimes contact Sheriff’s Detective Sosa at (805) 681-4150.

