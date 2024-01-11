Atascadero man guilty of drug and firearm related offenses

January 10, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County jury found a 35-year-old Atascadero man guilty of drug and firearm related offenses on Wednesday. John Allen Webb is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 2, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

SLO County Sheriff Deputies arrested Webb on June 20, 2023, after interrupting him amid an attempt to sell fentanyl in the Chevron parking lot on Tefft Street in Nipomo. As deputies approached, Webb discarded a loaded .40 caliber handgun. The handgun had been stolen.

During the investigation and arrest, Webb repeatedly gave deputies a fake name. Once housed at the jail, it was determined that Webb was in possession of additional fentanyl.

The jury found Webb guilty of conspiracy to possess fentanyl for sale, possession of fentanyl while armed with a loaded handgun, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, false personation of another and possession of fentanyl while in the jail. At the time of his arrest, Webb was out on bail regarding another case.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...