San Luis Obispo police searching for backpack thieves

January 10, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers are asking the public for help with identifying two suspects who allegedly stole a backpack at McCarthy’s Irish Pub in Downtown SLO.

The two men allegedly stole the backpack from a patron at the Marsh Street bar on Tuesday. Police are circulating surveillance images of the suspects.

Investigators ask that anyone who has information about the individuals call Officer Church at (805) 594-8004.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...