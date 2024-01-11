San Luis Obispo police searching for backpack thieves
January 10, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police officers are asking the public for help with identifying two suspects who allegedly stole a backpack at McCarthy’s Irish Pub in Downtown SLO.
The two men allegedly stole the backpack from a patron at the Marsh Street bar on Tuesday. Police are circulating surveillance images of the suspects.
Investigators ask that anyone who has information about the individuals call Officer Church at (805) 594-8004.
