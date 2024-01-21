Find deals on dining, music lessons, golf and more in SLO County

January 20, 2024

Find great local deals on dining, gold, happy hours, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill

Golf special

Strands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call in and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach

Admire ocean views while you enjoy a three course meal during January at Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach for $50 per person. Enjoy new seasonal dishes crafted by Executive Chef Troy Tolbert.

Choose one dish from each course:

Appetizers



Marisol Clam Chowder – with dill drop biscuit, fine herbs

– with dill drop biscuit, fine herbs Small Leaf Salad – with avocado, shaved radish, Tatsumi tangerine, delicata squash,

Marcona Almonds,tarragon scarlet orange dressing

– with avocado, shaved radish, Tatsumi tangerine, delicata squash, Marcona Almonds,tarragon scarlet orange dressing Ahi Tartare – with coconut strips, shallot, rocoto leche de tigre, corn chips

– with coconut strips, shallot, rocoto leche de tigre, corn chips Lamb Lollipops – with marinated olives, mint chimichurri

– with marinated olives, mint chimichurri Dungeness Crab Cake – with pink lady apple fennel slaw, red beet vinaigrette

Entrees



Lamb Shank Birria – chili consommé braised lamb, elote fritters, lemon parsley gremolata

– chili consommé braised lamb, elote fritters, lemon parsley gremolata All Natural Chicken Breast – crisp fingerlings, market vegetables, paso mighty cap mushrooms,

citrus herb pan jus

– crisp fingerlings, market vegetables, paso mighty cap mushrooms, citrus herb pan jus Chateau Top Sirloin – bacon wrapped certified angus, whipped Yukon gold potatoes, whole

grain wilted spinach, house steak demi sauce

– bacon wrapped certified angus, whipped Yukon gold potatoes, whole grain wilted spinach, house steak demi sauce Chipotle BBQ Trout – bacon, rainbow chard, beets, and kabocha squash

– bacon, rainbow chard, beets, and kabocha squash Crispy Sundried Tomato Polenta – braised greens, portabello mushroom, carrot fennel sauce

Deserts



Chocolate Flourless Cake – pomegranate syrup, Chantilly cream

– pomegranate syrup, Chantilly cream Tres Leches Cake – milk soaked cake, chamoy pineapple

– milk soaked cake, chamoy pineapple Lemon Meringue Tart – meyer lemon curd, toasted Italian meringue

Call (805) 773-2511 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach

Enjoy ocean front dining at the SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach. During January, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $50 per person.

Choose one item from every course:

Appetizers



Carrot Soup – coconut, ginger puree with chive oil

– coconut, ginger puree with chive oil Burrata and Arugula Salad – cherry tomatoes pine nuts, balsamic dressing, and grilled bread

– cherry tomatoes pine nuts, balsamic dressing, and grilled bread Smoked Salmon Mousse – on grilled bread with pickled red onions, capers and fresh herbs

Entrees



B acon Wrapped 6 oz. Fillet – with garlic-whipped potatoes, grilled asparagus, sautéed mushrooms and demi glaze

– with garlic-whipped potatoes, grilled asparagus, sautéed mushrooms and demi glaze Scallop Risotto – three seared scallops, pancetta, leeks, mushrooms, fresh herbs, and parmesan cheese

– three seared scallops, pancetta, leeks, mushrooms, fresh herbs, and parmesan cheese Chickpea Cake – with black beans over roasted fingerling potatoes, green beans and zucchini topped with chimichurri

Deserts



Tiramisu – with berries and chocolate sauce

– with berries and chocolate sauce Chevre Cheesecake – strawberries, basil, berry coulis

– strawberries, basil, berry coulis Chocolate Avocado Mousse – with coconut whip cream, fresh berries, and tossed coconut

Call (805) 773-3463 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour special

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.

Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Dining specials

Shin’s offers a buy one get one free on select rolls during happy hour, on Sunday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Golden Philly roll

Ninja roll

California roll

Golden California roll

House special hand roll – deep fried salmon and avocado

Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.

Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO

Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information.

Ace Auto Care in Atascadero

Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets

Make a feast with London Broil at $3.99 a pound, Beef Back Ribs at $4.99 a pound, and sweet white corn at 99 cents each. Click here for additional weekly specials.

