Firefighters extinguish house fire in San Luis Obispo

January 20, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Firefighters extinguished a house fire in San Luis Obispo on Saturday evening, according to Cal Fire.

At approximately 8:36 p.m., a caller reported the blaze burning at a home in the 400 block of Junipero Way. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found flames in and around a garage, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the fire department stated the blaze had been knocked down. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

