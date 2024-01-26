Santa Maria man charged with selling black market cannabis

January 26, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested a Santa Maria man on Thursday while also seizing nearly 100 pounds of black market cannabis flower from a home on S. Smith Street.

During the early morning raid, detectives seized approximately 90 pounds of cannabis flower, a non-serialized (ghost gun) AR15 rifle and over $300,000 in U.S. currency. Detectives arrested 24-year-old Apolinar Ordaz Soriano for sales and transportation of cannabis without a license, conspiracy, possession of cannabis for sale and illegal cannabis sales.

Following the arrest, deputies booked Ordaz Soriano in the Northern Branch Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. Charges related to the illegal rifle are pending further investigation.

“Legalizing and regulating cannabis was intended to create a framework that ensures product safety, quality, and responsible consumption,” according to the sheriff’s office. “Illegal sales not only undermine these objectives but also pose serious risks to consumers who may unknowingly purchase products that have not undergone proper testing for contaminants or potency.”

