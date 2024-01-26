Intoxicated driver injured in 3-car crash in San Luis Obispo

January 26, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An intoxicated driver suffered serious injured allegedly caused a three-car crash in San Luis Obispo Thursday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a caller reported a crash at the intersection of Santa Barbara Avenue and High Street. The suspected DUI driver sustained moderate to severe, but not life-threatening injuries, according to the SLO Police Department.

Responders transported the injured driver to the hospital. Officers plan on charging the driver with felony DUI.

Neither of the other two drivers involved in the collision reported sustaining injuries.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...