Two people killed at senior apartment complex in Arroyo Grande

January 31, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Two people are dead after a shooting and standoff at a senior apartment complex in Arroyo Grande on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported hearing three to five shots fired in the area of the manager’s office at the Cortina d’Arroyo Grande Senior Apartments on Courtland Street. Officers arrived to find a deceased gunshot victim in the office.

The alleged shooter, a male tenant, then barricaded himself in his apartment.

After more than three hours, officers used a robotic device to enter the apartment, where they found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Stay tuned to CalCoastNews for updates.

