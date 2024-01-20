Unemployment rising in San Luis Obispo County
January 20, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The number of unemployed people in San Luis Obispo County and in California continued to rise in December, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.
In SLO county, the number of unemployed residents rose from 4,900 to 5,000 from November to December, and from 3,700 to 5,000 during the past year. SLO County’s unemployment rate rose to 3.6% in December, from 3.5% in November.
During November, job losses were seen in the local government sector which lost 500 jobs. Over the past year, the information services industry (media) lost 100 jobs.
In the jobs gained category, the retail sector added an additional 200 people in December.
SLO County’s unemployment rate is higher than the national average of 3.5% and lower than the state’s 5.1% rate.
