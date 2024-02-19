Fire damages residence at Paso Robles mobile home park

February 19, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire damaged a residence at a Paso Robles mobile home park on Sunday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported the blaze burning at 30 Arroyo Drive in the Los Robles Mobile Home Estates. Firefighters arrived to find flames in one quarter of the structure, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze and then spent about 45 minutes mopping up the fire. None of the occupants of the structure suffered injuries.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

