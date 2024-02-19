Stabbing in Paso Robles leaves 3 people injured

February 19, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police are investigating a Sunday evening stabbing that left at least three people with significant injuries.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a teen suffering from a stab wound at a home on Santa Ynez Avenue near the intersection of San Fernando Drive. Officers determined an argument at the home resulted in the stabbing and multiple other injuries, police said.

Emergency responders transported three people to local hospitals.

As part of their investigation, officers taped off the scene. Multiple units were parked throughout the subdivision.

CalCoastNews will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...