Group launches another Gov. Gavin Newson recall effort

February 26, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A group of conservative activists are launching a second recall effort aimed at ousting California Gov. Gavin Newsom with a focus on the state’s growing budget deficit and his potential presidential run. [POLITICO]

The group plans to serve Newsom with recall papers on Monday morning. In order to get the recall on a ballot, the group will need to collect approximately 1.38 million signatures.

Newsom won the 2021 recall vote by more than 60%.

The group points at the state’s $73 billion budget deficit while Newsom appears focused on national issues. Their specific issues include his support of laws that have increased retail thefts, given health benefits to undocumented immigrants, and spent large amounts of public funds on homelessness without significant results.

