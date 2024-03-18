Does every voice in Grover Beach matter?

March 18, 2024

OPINION by ANNEMARIE SWIFT

I have been thinking a lot about Grover Beach lately. A small little beach town, home to many people, roughly thirteen thousand. All kinds of people. Every race, color, creed, gender, single, married, families, old, young, you name em, we got em. It is all of “em” that make up this town.

I have been thinking also about all the people who have lived here their whole life, and the people who have lived here for more than 20 years.

I have formally resided here for just over three years. Those who have lived here for 20 years or more are the ones who have made this place what it is: quirky, interesting, unusual and yet desirable to many who visit here.

I have also been thinking, a lot, about the people who were chosen, elected, to govern and guide this city into the next generation. The people who the rest of us have entrusted to have our best interests at heart.

It seems to me that the time has come to re-evaluate this little beach town. That some changes need to happen and that Grover can become something even more wonderful. It can become a place that draws others and brings delight. It can become a hidden gem as they say. It has all the right elements and possibilities.

I also think that those “changes” need to come slowly. They need to be considerate of all those who have been here for those 20 plus years. Those who have stood by Grover, done the work and endured. I also think that those people who have been here 20 plus years can maybe let go of the past some and look to the future with vision and anticipation.

At this point in time, it also seems to me that we are on the crest of a wave. There is a wonderful quote from Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar:

“There is a tide in the affairs of men. Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune; omitted, all the voyage of their life Is bound in shallows and in miseries. On such a full sea are we now afloat, And we must take the current when it serves, or lose our ventures.”

I think this is quite befitting for this community and the current situation in which we find ourselves. The tide is high and we need to recognize the opportunities.

I cannot help but wonder why the city officials, the ones I mentioned who should have our best interests at heart, seem to be unwilling to listen, or communicate? I cannot help but also wonder why they seem to be more about posturing and political, rather than co-operative and creative?

I also have thought very much about the comments from a city employee who thinks that those who speak up or have a different idea are only making noise and not really worth listening to?

I think that every voice has something of value to offer, especially in such a small-town environment. It is most likely that every person will not get exactly what they desire but it is quite imperative that people be listened to. People need to be heard and considered or else what is the point?

If the point is to get what one wants politically and mow over everyone else and play tired old games of politics then I guess we can just try to make changes by the 1 step forward 2 steps back method.

Or, there can be creative ways, thinking outside of the box ways to have all voices heard and then everyone, and I mean everyone, can come to the table, bring their creative ideas, try to listen and work together to make something special.

It sounds good, in theory, but it requires work, sometimes hard work, to negotiate, give and take, let go of hard lines.

In this world that is seemingly harsh around us- we have this small town, where people know each other and want to see small businesses thrive and help each other and care about what the worries and concerns, hopes and dreams of all of our community and not just a few. The leaders need to be just that, leaders.

A good leader is actually a servant. The servant leadership style is based on the idea that leaders prioritize serving the greater good. Leaders with this style serve their team and people. They don’t prioritize their own objectives. Constituencies in a servant leadership environment are more likely to feel that their voices are heard. The leaders serve us, not the other way around.

The person charged with managing the city could use time and resources to work to solve the issues and concerns at hand but appears to work so hard at trying to undermine the wishes of the people. Add to that, there are hardworking volunteers doing the homework that should be done by paid city staff. Those volunteers are doing the work to better the city.

The city manager and staff could be doing what is good for Grover and the citizens that they work for, instead it seems they are working to tear down and continue to try to sabotage the very people they work for.

This is really old ways of thinking, childish games that have no use in moving forward. The truth here is that all it would have taken was to listen. They could have listened to the people that told them something was coming, they could have listened to the people that were asking for information and accountability, they could have listened to all the people who signed petitions and are voters. Instead, it seems, the same old games are being played and the dismissive attitude and behavior continues. This not only applies to the city manager and staff, but some of our elected officials as well.

Why is it that we have only seen Clint out working to meet the people and listen to what they are concerned about or need as a community? Why is it that we don’t see the others out rolling up their sleeves and really engaging with the entire community in which they serve, not just the ones that voted for them. And they do in fact serve and work for us. If they do not realize this then that is a fundamental problem.

What does all of this mean for us, the average Grover Beach resident? Get involved, stay engaged, ask questions, demand answers and accountability, have your voice heard, and vote like the future of Grover depends on it. Because it does.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...