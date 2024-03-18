Paso Robles elementary school locked down as police make arrests in parking lot

March 18, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Officials locked down Pat Butler Elementary School in Paso Robles Monday morning as a pair of suspects attempted to evade police in the school’s parking lot, leading to officers smashing the wanted individuals’ car window and arresting them.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Paso Robles officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle near Niblick Road and Nicklaus Street. The driver did not immediately yield and tried to flee from officers by pulling into the parking lot at Pat Butler Elementary, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The two occupants of the vehicle refused to exit the car. Out of an abundance of caution, Pat Butler staff the initiated a lockdown and escorted students back into their classrooms.

Officers were forced to break a window of the car to safely bring the situation to an end, police say. Officers eventually arrested the driver for an outstanding warrant and the passenger for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police searched the vehicle and found evidence of possible property crimes and identity theft.

The Paso Robles Police Department says the lockdown was a precautionary measure and unrelated to the elementary school or its students. Officials lifted the lockdown once the situation was resolved.

An investigation into the case remains ongoing. Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the case to call the police department at (805) 237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

