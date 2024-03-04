Drunk driver allegedly hit, killed homeless man in San Luis Obispo

March 4, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 21-year-old alleged drunk driver crashed into a homeless encampment in San Luis Obispo late Saturday night, killing one man and injuring another, according to the CHP.

Shortly before midnight, Jace Haro was driving northbound on Highway 101 near Prado Road when he lost control of his Dodge Challenger, hit a light pole and then struck two people in the encampment. A 45-year-old man died at the scene from blunt force trauma. His name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

A second victim, 52-year-old Christopher Brasket, suffered minor injuries. Haro suffred moderate injuries.

Officers arrested Haro on three felony charges: vehicular manslaughter and two counts of drunk driving.

