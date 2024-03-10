Heather Moreno widens lead in SLO County District 5 supervisor race
March 9, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno surged ahead Friday in the race for the San Luis Obispo County District 5 supervisor seat.
As of Friday evening, Moreno leads Atascadero Councilwoman Susan Funk by 772 votes, 53.71% to 46.29%. Election officials have counted 58,099 ballots, or more than 66% of those submitted. Another 28,698 countywide ballots remain uncounted.
Moreno led Funk by only 25 votes, 50.17% to 49.83%, in the initial election night tally.
The next count is scheduled for March 15.
