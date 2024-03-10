SLO County gas costs climbing, find the lowest prices

March 10, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices continue a steady march higher with the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increasing four cents during the past week to $5.06, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased five cents to $4.87 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices rose five cents to $3.39 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.90. Lassen County boasts the lowest average cost, at $4.55 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.19 Fastrip Fuel &Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.31 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.35 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.37 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $4.45 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $4.45 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.45 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $4.45 Circle K – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.57 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $4.65

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...