SLO County gas costs climbing, find the lowest prices
March 10, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Gas prices continue a steady march higher with the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increasing four cents during the past week to $5.06, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased five cents to $4.87 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices rose five cents to $3.39 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.90. Lassen County boasts the lowest average cost, at $4.55 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.19
- Fastrip Fuel &Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.31
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.35
- Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.37
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $4.45
- Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $4.45
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.45
- Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $4.45
- Circle K – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.57
- Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $4.65
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines