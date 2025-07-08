Man shot, killed in Santa Maria

July 8, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed on July 4.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the 300 block of West Lolita Lane. Officers arrived to find 25-year-old Brandon Cabrera of Santa Maria suffering from gunshot wounds.

Cabrera later passed away at Marian Regional Medical Center.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call (805) 928-3781 extension 2278 or submit anonymous tips to (805) 928-3781 extension 2677.

