Plane crashes in Paso Robles, 3 people injured

April 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A small plane crashed off the runway at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport on Friday, injuring three people.

Shortly before noon, firefighters arrived at the airport to find an aircraft flipped on its roof about 300 feet off the runway. There were three people trapped in the plane.

Firefighters helped the people out of the plane while fuel leaked from both wings.

First responders treated two people at the scene and transported one person to a hospital in stable condition.

The scene was turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board for further investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...