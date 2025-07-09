Front Page  »  

Man charged with domestic violence following standoff in Paso Robles

July 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Paso Robles man is in jail after he battered his girlfriend and then barricaded himself inside a residence on the 800 block of Golden Meadow Drive.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an in-progress domestic violence incident at the residence. San Luis Obispo County deputies arrived to find an adult woman with two black eyes and a swollen face standing outside.

The suspect, 41-year-old Enrique Rubio, remained in the residence and refused to exit. Rubio then barricading himself inside.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

A perimeter was established around the residence. Despite repeated commands to surrender, Rubio did not comply.

The Crisis Negotiation Team attempted to establish communication with Rubio and encouraged him to surrender peacefully. At approximately 10:16 p.m., deputies took Rubio into custody without further incident.

Deputies booked Rubio in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of false imprisonment, corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. He remains in jail in lieu of $525,000 bail.

 


Loading...
Subjects:         
Related:


1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Good bail amount. The DA’s office really needs to stop doing plea deals with these violent offenders. I think this house, although it is in a very nice neighborhood was taken over by squatters after the elderly owner died a few years ago. It is a known drug house now and a blight in this neighborhood. The man who had a shootout with LE at Templeton Cemetery a few years ago used to live in this same house. County needs to do something about this house through the legal system or through LE. Squatters rights in California are ridiculous!


4
﻿