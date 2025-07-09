Man charged with domestic violence following standoff in Paso Robles

July 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Paso Robles man is in jail after he battered his girlfriend and then barricaded himself inside a residence on the 800 block of Golden Meadow Drive.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an in-progress domestic violence incident at the residence. San Luis Obispo County deputies arrived to find an adult woman with two black eyes and a swollen face standing outside.

The suspect, 41-year-old Enrique Rubio, remained in the residence and refused to exit. Rubio then barricading himself inside.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

A perimeter was established around the residence. Despite repeated commands to surrender, Rubio did not comply.

The Crisis Negotiation Team attempted to establish communication with Rubio and encouraged him to surrender peacefully. At approximately 10:16 p.m., deputies took Rubio into custody without further incident.

Deputies booked Rubio in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of false imprisonment, corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. He remains in jail in lieu of $525,000 bail.

