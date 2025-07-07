Ice agents arrest alleged violent suspect near SLO County courthouse

July 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Following media reports that a man was plucked off the streets of San Luis Obispo by ICE agents even though he was an upstanding resident of the county, SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow released information regarding the suspect’s violent criminal history.

The Tribune reported it was not releasing the suspect’s name to protect his family’s privacy, an action that also left the public unaware of 34-year-old Ismael Garcia Cruz’s criminal past. Dow said he does not know what prompted ICE agents to detain Garcia Cruz outside the courthouse on July 2.

“The Tribune report stated, ‘A longtime San Luis Obispo County resident who was born in Mexico was walking back to his car after a misdemeanor court hearing Wednesday when he was plucked off the streets of SLO by immigration agents,'” Dow wrote. “This characterization does not accurately provide the individual’s criminal history for context so that the public may be aware of facts from which to analyze and decide for themselves whether or not the alleged detention by ICE is appropriate.”

Born in Mexico, it is unclear when Garcia Cruz first arrived in the United States.

In 2016, the Tribune first wrote wrote about Garcia Cruz in an article titled, “Sheriff’s Office says it disrupted meth ring tied to Mexican cartels.” Following a three-month investigation, deputies arrested nine people with alleged ties to Mexican drug cartels.

In the end, three felony charges were dropped against the then 22-year-old Garcia Cruz, who pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance.

Responding to a report of a fight on Spring Street in Paso Robles on Oct. 1, 2024, officers arrived to find a frightened woman who said her former boyfriend, Garcia Cruz, had abused her. The violence allegedly began in Aug. 2024, when Garcia Cruz pushed a knife against his girlfriend in a jealous rage while saying, “I’m going to end your life,” according to the police report.

The girlfriend tried to run away, but Garcia Cruz chased her and threw her down on her back, according to the police report. Garcia Cruz allegedly began chocking the victim. He stopped when someone walking by said they were going to call the police.

Even though the couple had separated, Garcia Cruz went to her work on Oct. 1, 2024 and stole her phone. She then went to Garcia Cruz’s home in Paso Robles and asked for her phone back.

After she went in the house, Garcia Cruz allegedly pushed, slapped and hit her. The next day, she grabbed her phone and ran out of Garcia Cruz’s home towards Anthony’s Tire Store on Spring Street.

Garcia Cruz chased and pushed the screaming woman. A bystander called 911.

Officers arrested Garcia Cruz for domestic assault and battery against an intimate partner. The court issued a protective order barring Garcia Cruz from contacting his former girlfriend.

He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 20 days in the SLO County Jail and placed on three years formal probation.

After he was released from jail, on Nov. 30, 2024, Garcia Cruz sat inside the car of a man who was at his former girlfriend’s apartment, according to the police report. When the man left the apartment, Garcia Cruz ordered him to hand over his phone and wallet and pointed to a bump under his coat, which the man thought was a gun.

Garcia Cruz told the man if he did not obey, he would take him to the hills and make sure he did not walk again. The man gave Garcia Cruz his wallet and phone.

Garcia Cruz used the phone to call his former girlfriend. He then ordered to come outside or he would harm the man, according to the police report. Instead, she called law enforcement.

Officers arrested Garcia Cruz for robbery and violating a restraining order.

As part of a plea agreement, the charges were reduced to a misdemeanor. The court sentenced Garcia Cruz to 108 days in SLO County Jail.

Garcia Cruz was placed on formal domestic violence probation for three years beginning July 2, the same day ICE agents picked him up and moved him to an ICE detention facility.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...