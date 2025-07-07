Four teens suspected of arson in Templeton Feed & Grain fire

July 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Authorities are looking for four teens who allegedly threw a burning object on the roof of Templeton Feed & Grain on the evening of July 4, according to co-owner Rick Jermin.

Neighboring businesses shared videos of the teens throwing a mortar or large firework on the roof shortly before the fire started. The two alarm fire burned in the grain silos and damaged interior of the concrete structure built in 1912.

Templeton Feed & Grain’s insurance company canceled its policy about three years ago, Jermin said. They were not able to find a new insurance provider.

The morning after the fire, the family considered closing the decades-long business. However, as members of the community came to the site to privide their support, the family decided to rebuild, if the county approves permits to refurbish the concrete structure.

“We want to continue,” Jermin said. “We really have a great community. I can’t tell you how thankful I am.”

Workers were able to remove a large amount of inventory before the fire spread. The family is looking for a building to rent so they can reopen while they rebuild.

The family has partnered with a Central Valley-based feed manufacturing company, J.D. Heiskell & Company, to make Templeton Feed and Grain’s feed recipes.

Future plans do not include the large grain silos with plans to build smaller feed storage buildings. Following a fire in 1979, it took the family a year to rebuild Templeton Feed & Grain.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Templeton Fire Department to investigate the blaze. Investigators have reached out to neighboring businesses to collect videos which include grainy images of the teens.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, but it requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...