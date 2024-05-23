Elderly man dies after crash on Highway 101 in Orcutt
May 23, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An 80-year-old Santa Maria man died Wednesday after a crash on Highway 101 in Orcutt. [KSBY]
The elderly man was driving a Honda Civic on southbound Highway 101 at Union Valley Parkway. At about 12:15 p.m., he failed to slow down while approaching stopped traffic and crashed into the back of a Dodge Durango, according to the CHP.
After the initial collision, the force from the crash pushed the Durango forward into a pickup truck. The drivers and passengers in the Durango and pickup all reportedly sustained minor injuries.
Responders transported the Santa Maria man to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Officials have yet to disclose the deceased man’s name.
