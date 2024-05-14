SLO County transportation tax measure will not go on November ballot

May 14, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) has halted its effort to place a .5% sales tax measure on the November ballot. [KCBX]

SLOCOG had been pushing for a tax measure to boost transportation funding in SLO County. The proposed “Local Roads First Tax” was intended to address a $2.3 billion shortfall discovered within the county’s 2023 Regional Transportation Plan.

But this month, SLOCOG paused its effort to get the measure on the upcoming ballot.

SLOCOG spokeswoman Annie Bowsky cited multiple cities in the country pushing similar tax initiatives for the November ballot as reason to halt SLOCOG’s proposed measure. SLOCOG plans to continue working on crafting the measure and aims for the initiative to be on a future ballot, Bowsky said.

