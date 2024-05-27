Small plane crashes in Orcutt

May 27, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A small plane crashed in a field in Orcutt on Saturday evening.

The plane went down in a field near Marcum Street and Orcutt Avenue at approximately 5:21 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash started two separate fires, each about a half-acre in size initially.

Shortly before 6 p.m., firefighters stopped forward progress at 2.5 acres. The fires did not threaten any homes.

The pilot of the plane self-extricated. The pilot did not report suffering injuries in the crash.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

