Small plane crashes in Orcutt
May 27, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A small plane crashed in a field in Orcutt on Saturday evening.
The plane went down in a field near Marcum Street and Orcutt Avenue at approximately 5:21 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash started two separate fires, each about a half-acre in size initially.
Shortly before 6 p.m., firefighters stopped forward progress at 2.5 acres. The fires did not threaten any homes.
The pilot of the plane self-extricated. The pilot did not report suffering injuries in the crash.
Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.
