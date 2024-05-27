Male victim injured in shooting in Paso Robles

May 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One man was injured and three people were detained after a shooting in Paso Robles on Sunday.

Personnel from a local hospital reported a gunshot victim was seeking help. Officers interviewed the victim, who refused to discuss the shooting.

Officers then spoke with the victim’s family members which led them to an apartment near the intersection of 34th and Spring streets.

After securing a search warrant, investigators searched an apartment where they found evidence of the shooting, including a loaded firearm. Officers took a female and two males into custody.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Paso Robles Police Department.

