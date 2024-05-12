Two defendants sentenced for animal cruelty in Santa Barbara County
May 11, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that two defendants were sentenced to jail in separate animal cruelty cases. [KCOY]
David George Brown, 47, pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty stemming from abusive behavior patterns against his female pit bull. The cruelty included smacking, punching, kicking, pushing and grabbing and twisting the pit bull’s ear.
Brown once stomped on the dog’s ribs with his shoe and wrangled her by the neck. The Lompoc man received a 72-day jail sentence, as well as two years of supervised probation and prohibition from animal ownership for 10 years.
In the other case, Bianca Alexis Rodriguez, 42, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty. Rodriguez allowed two pit bulls in her custody to escape.
Those pit bulls then tore through a fence and attacked a neighbor’s French bulldog. The bulldog died from his injuries following the attack.
A judge sentenced her to 84 days in jail and a ten-year animal ownership prohibition.
