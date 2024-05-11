California considering bill limiting self-checkout at grocery, drug stores

May 11, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A California bill reportedly aimed at preventing shoplifting could significantly restrict the use of self-checkout kiosks at large grocery and drug stores and lead to higher prices.

Senate Bill 1446, introduced by state Sen. Lola Smallwood-Cuevas in February, would require many large grocery and drug retail stores to place extra staff at their self-checkout stations, which experts say could result in more stores moving away from self-checkout systems.

Smallwood-Cuevas introduced the bill in response to retailers voicing concerns about shrinkage. The bill aims to reduce retail theft while adding jobs and protecting workers along with shoppers.

Grocery store owners argue this is an attempt to force retailers to hire extra employees, which will lead to higher food prices.

The bill would prohibit grocery and retail drug stores from offering self-checkout services unless employees monitor no more than two self-checkout stations at a time and are relieved from all other duties while working with self-checkout stations.

Additionally, stores would need to limit self-checkout lanes to purchases of 10 or fewer items. Stores would also need to prohibit customers from using self-checkout to purchase items that require identification, such as alcohol, and items with surveillance tags and other theft-deterrent measures.

Furthermore, stores would need to make at least one manual checkout station available when self-service is offered. The bill would also require stores to complete a worker and consumer impact assessment before implementing certain technologies, including ones that use artificial intelligence.

