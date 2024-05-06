Two residents displaced, one suffers burns in Oceano mobile home fire

May 6, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire at an Oceano mobile home on Sunday displaced two residents and left one of them with burn injuries.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported the blaze burning at 2530 Cienaga Street Space 9, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority. Five Cities firefighters and Cal Fire personnel came out to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze in the rear of the mobile home. Crews completed a primary search to confirm no one was inside the structure.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, secured the home and turned it over to the property owner.

It appears the fire started underneath the mobile home and spread slightly into the interior of the residence, fire officials say. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The resident who sustained burn injuries was transported to a local hospital and later released. American Red Cross personnel are assisting the displaced residents.

