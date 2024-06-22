County opens sobering center in San Luis Obispo
June 22, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County opened its first sobering center this week as a place for people who needs to sober up from drugs or alcohol and find a path forward.
Located in San Luis Obispo at the county health campus on Johnson Avenue, the facility has 10 to 12 beds available for people wanting to get clean. People can stay for three days while they sober up and consider their next steps.
The program, which provides short-term residential care, includes meals. The program is free for people 18 and older.
