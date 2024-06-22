San Luis Obispo County unemployment rate declining

June 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Unemployment continued to tumble in San Luis Obispo County in May with approximately 1,000 residents gaining employment, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

The number of employed residents grew from 130,800 in April to 131,800 in May driving the unemployment rate down to 3.0%. In April, the jobless rate was 3.6%.

Over the past month, the largest employment increases were seen in the hospitality sector, which added 400 new jobs, related to dining establishments and accommodations.

San Luis Obispo County is ranked second out of 58 California counties for lower numbers of unemployed workers. SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average of 3.7% and the state’s 4.5% rate.

In California, San Mateo at 2.9% has the lowest unemployment rate and Imperial County comes in on the bottom with an unemployment rate of 15.4%.

