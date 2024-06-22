Honor Laura Mordaunt, a San Luis Obispo County giant

June 22, 2024

OPINION by RANDALL JORDON

I wanted to write a note inviting folks to “Celebration of Life” for Laura Mordaunt.

What Laura Mordaunt meant to SLO County

On May 30, 2024 a true patriot superstar left this earth to join her maker. Laura Mordaunt was a force for good in San Luis Obispo County and will be truly missed. Whether it was preparing slate cards for candidates or speaking in front of the Board

of Supervisors, Laura was always in motion.

She came to the Republican Central Committee in 2013 with her effort to get Lynn Compton elected to a one sided dysfunctional Board of Supervisors.

Laura succeeded in this effort and went on to wear many hats in the local Republican effort. She was our secretary, our media guru and lastly our vice chair working with the districts to enhance their efforts.

Laura was tireless and never complained as the work was piled high on her shoulders.

If you met Laura, you were immediately drawn into her circle. This circle was wide and productive.

We will be celebrating Laura Mordaunt’s life this Sunday June 23 at 3:30 pm. This celebration will be held at the Republican Headquarters at 7357 El Camino Real in Atascadero.

If Laura touched your life as she did mine, adding many great memories, stop by Sunday and share your stories.

SLO County lost a giant, come say thank you.

