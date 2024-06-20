Drunk driver slams into San Luis Obispo police vehicle on DUI patrol
June 20, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An alleged drunk driver slammed into a San Luis Obispo police vehicle that was out on DUI patrol Wednesday night.
Two officers who were on DUI saturation patrol stopped a vehicle by the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Way. During the stop, another driver rear-ended a police SUV, according to police.
Police determined the driver who hit the patrol vehicle had a blood alcohol level of 2.5 times the legal limit. Officers arrested the driver for DUI.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines