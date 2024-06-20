Drunk driver slams into San Luis Obispo police vehicle on DUI patrol

June 20, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An alleged drunk driver slammed into a San Luis Obispo police vehicle that was out on DUI patrol Wednesday night.

Two officers who were on DUI saturation patrol stopped a vehicle by the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Way. During the stop, another driver rear-ended a police SUV, according to police.

Police determined the driver who hit the patrol vehicle had a blood alcohol level of 2.5 times the legal limit. Officers arrested the driver for DUI.

