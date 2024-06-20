Hundred gallons of sewage spill in Pismo Beach

June 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

An overflow of approximately 100 gallons of raw sewage flowing into the ocean near Pismo Beach resulting in a warning to avoid contact with ocean water, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

At about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, sewage began pouring out of a manhole cover at the Pismo Coast Village Campground. The sewage flowed into Pismo Creek, then to the estuary and into the ocean.

Public health officials are warning residents to avoid contact with ocean water until samples indicate acceptable bacteria levels. Young children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to these waterborne pathogens.

