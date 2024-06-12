Elderly Cambria woman suffers major injuries in Highway 101 crash

June 12, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An 83-year-old Cambria woman suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a 911 caller reported a collision involving four or five vehicles on southbound Highway 101 at Tassajara Creek Road just south of Santa Margarita. California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene and determined two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the CHP.

The elderly Cambria woman was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry eastbound on Tassajara Creek Road when she pulled out in front of a 2017 Honda Civic being driven southbound on Highway 101 by a 47-year-old Atascadero man. The front of the Honda struck the left rear of the Toyota, resulting in major damage to both vehicles.

Responders transported the Cambria woman to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. The Atascadero man sustained minor injuries — facial abrasions and pain to the torso. He did not go to the hospital.

Neither alcohol, nor drugs are suspected as a factor in the collision.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...