Car crashes into home in Paso Robles
June 12, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A driver crashed their car through a fence and into a house in Paso Robles on Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly after noon, a caller reported a driver had crashed their car into a home at the intersection of Experimental Station Road and River Oaks Drive, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. Officers arrived to find a Paso Robles resident trapped inside their vehicle.
Emergency personnel extricated the driver from the vehicle and took them to a local hospital for treatment.
Officials do not suspect drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.
