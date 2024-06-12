Car crashes into home in Paso Robles

June 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A driver crashed their car through a fence and into a house in Paso Robles on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, a caller reported a driver had crashed their car into a home at the intersection of Experimental Station Road and River Oaks Drive, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. Officers arrived to find a Paso Robles resident trapped inside their vehicle.

Emergency personnel extricated the driver from the vehicle and took them to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials do not suspect drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.

