Arroyo Grande police arrest drunken suspect who locked himself inside stolen Tesla

June 12, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

With some remote help from a Tesla dealership, Arroyo Grande police officers on Tuesday arrested an allegedly intoxicated suspect who locked himself inside a stolen car.

Shortly after 12 a.m., a witness reported a suspect sitting in a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of W. Branch Street and yelling at people walking by. Patrol officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle occupied by 53-year-old David Camp, who displayed signs of alcohol intoxication and refused to exit the car, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Investigators determined the vehicle had been stolen from an out-of-area Tesla dealership. Officers contacted a representative of the dealership, who managed to remotely unlock the Tesla.

Officers opened the car doors and arrested Camp without incident. Authorities booked Camp in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of vehicle theft, resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer and public intoxication.

Camp currently remains in custody with his bail set at $20,000, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office website.

