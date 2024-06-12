Four partially constructed homes burn in San Luis Obispo

June 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A massive fire burned four partially constructed homes in the San Luis Ranch neighborhood in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a group of homes under construction on the 1900 block of Legacy Lane. Firefighters quickly contained the fire to the burning structures.

Two homes were destroyed, one sustained major damage and the exterior of one home was damaged.

The San Luis Obispo police and fire departments are investigating the blaze.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...