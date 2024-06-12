Paul Flores moves prisons following two attacks

June 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Following two brutal attacks, corrections officials transferred convicted Kristin Smart killer Paul Flores from a prison in Colinga to another Central Valley facility, California State Prison in Corcoran.

In Oct. 2022, a Monterey County jury found Flores guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Kristin Smart in 1996. Then in March 2023, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe rejected a motion made by Flores’s attorney for a new trial and sentenced Flores to 25 years to life in prison.

Jason Budrow, a prisoner who killed a former cellmate, attempted to kill Flores in Aug. 2023. Budrow allegedly approached Flores from behind and attempted to cut his throat. Flores, who raised an arm to block the assault, suffered a wound to one side of his neck.

Less than a year later, on April 10, Danny Araujo, a 35-year-old prisoner who has repeatedly attacked other inmates with shanks, allegedly attempted to kill Flores. Araujo, who was holding shanks in each hand, allegedly stabbed Flores in the torso and hand.

After receiving treatment at a hospital, Flores returned to Pleasant Valley State Prison where he was placed in protective housing while a decision was made whether or not he should remain there, which can take up to 60 days.

Flores recently moved to California State Prison. The Kings County facility includes a protective housing unit, a security housing unit, a segregation unit and general population. Prison officials have not released in which unit Flores is housed.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...