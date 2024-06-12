Front Page  »  

Paul Flores moves prisons following two attacks

June 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Following two brutal attacks, corrections officials transferred convicted Kristin Smart killer Paul Flores from a prison in Colinga to another Central Valley facility, California State Prison in Corcoran.

In Oct. 2022, a Monterey County jury found Flores guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Kristin Smart in 1996. Then in March 2023, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe rejected a motion made by Flores’s attorney for a new trial and sentenced Flores to 25 years to life in prison.

Jason Budrow, a prisoner who killed a former cellmate, attempted to kill Flores in Aug. 2023. Budrow allegedly approached Flores from behind and attempted to cut his throat. Flores, who raised an arm to block the assault, suffered a wound to one side of his neck.

Less than a year later, on April 10, Danny Araujo, a 35-year-old prisoner who has repeatedly attacked other inmates with shanks, allegedly attempted to kill Flores. Araujo, who was holding shanks in each hand, allegedly stabbed Flores in the torso and hand.

After receiving treatment at a hospital, Flores returned to Pleasant Valley State Prison where he was placed in protective housing while a decision was made whether or not he should remain there, which can take up to 60 days.

Flores recently moved to California State Prison. The Kings County facility includes a protective housing unit, a security housing unit, a segregation unit and general population. Prison officials have not released in which unit Flores is housed.

 


Look, I look forward to Flores rotting in jail for the rest of his days, and in a better system he should face capital punishment, however in the USA the guards should be running the prisons, not the inmates. If convicted criminals feel like they are the judge and executioner you’re undermining the justice system and it’s going to lead to the murder of inmates less despicable than Flores and eventually guards.


4

So how do you convince the inmates not to undermine the system?


5

Corporal punishment and potentially the death penalty for major crimes. Generally I think that you deter crime by having consistent, rather than harsh punishment (first time misdemeanors shouldn’t send you to prison, but would be shoplifters or drug users need to be convicted it’s likely they’ll be caught and prosecuted), but within prison, where the surveillance is high and most people have been rightly convicted of at least one serious crime, the retributive side of justice should be used more heavily.


-2

Let ‘em eat. When you start feeling bad for Flores, just remember all the countless women that he assaulted and or murdered. Eye for an eye, sir.


9

This isn’t about Flores, it’s about keeping order. Prisons don’t belong to murders and gangs.


2

The guards are understaffed and terrified, wouldn’t you be?


-1

They say that the third time’s a charm.


13

Keep him in general population, solitary confinement is too expensive.


22
