Grover Beach police searching for cell phone store robber

June 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Grover Beach police are seeking the public’s help finding a man who robbed a cell phone store on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the man entered the Boost Mobile on 1020 Grand Avenue, claimed he had a weapon, smashed a phone case and stole $12,000 in iPhones. He then fled the store running south on 10th Street from Grand Avenue.

Investigators ask that anyone who recognizes the robber or who has information about the incident call Officer Reyna at (805) 473-4511 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 549-STOP to remain anonymous.

