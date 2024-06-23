Man killed in crash in Avila Beach

June 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One man was killed and another injured in a single vehicle crash in Avila Beach early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a caller reported a crash on San Luis Bay Drive near the intersection of Sparrow Street. A passenger died at the scene.

The name of the deceased passenger is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

CHP officers arrested the driver before transporting him to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries.

Investigators are asking that anyone who witnessed the crash contact the San Luis Obispo CHP office at (805) 597-8400.

CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.

