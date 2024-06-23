Residents without water for hours after Grover Beach water main break
June 23, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A break in a water main on Saturday afternoon left hundreds of residents without water until evening.
While crews from Coastal Community Builders were working to connect water lines to a mixed use development they are building, a water main broke on West Grand Avenue.
Water customers from 5th Street to 8th Street and from Brighton Avenue to Longbranch Avenue were without water for about six hours.
City crews worked to restore service.
