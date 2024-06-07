Officers arrest attempted vehicle theft suspects after South County chase

June 7, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A man and a woman from Fresno allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle in Arroyo Grande on Wednesday, then led officers on a pursuit around South County before being caught.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Arroyo Grande police officers headed to the 1500 block of W. Branch Street over a report of an attempted vehicle theft and car break-in. The suspects left the area in a vehicle before officers arrived. Authorities then issued a “be on the lookout” to local law enforcement agencies, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

At approximately 5:22 p.m., Grover Beach police officers located the suspects’ vehicle in Grover Beach and attempted to pull it over.

The suspects fled east on Grand Avenue with officers pursuing them. Police pursued the vehicle to Highway 101 and then discontinued the chase to protect bystanders.

Later, Pismo Beach Police officers found the vehicle unoccupied in Pismo Beach. Investigators determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in Fresno.

Arroyo Grande detectives located a man, 41-year-old Daniel Ibarra, walking in the area of Oak Park Boulevard and James Way. Detectives identified Ibarra as a suspect in the case and arrested him on charges of conspiracy, attempted vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and identity theft.

Shortly afterwards, authorities located Corina Medrano, 32, in the same area. Officers arrested Medrano for two outstanding felony warrants, as well as on charges of conspiracy, attempted vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, providing false identification to a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities booked Ibarra and Medrano in San Luis Obispo County Jail. Medrano currently remains in custody with her bail set at $145,000. The SLO County Sheriff’s Office website does not list Ibarra as currently being in custody.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...