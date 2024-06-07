Parolee arrested after allegedly waving gun in the air in Grover Beach

June 7, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Grover Beach police officers arrested a parolee after he allegedly waved a gun in the air by an intersection in the South County city Thursday evening.

At approximately 7:31 p.m., dispatchers sent Grover Beach officers to the area of Longbranch Avenue and 7th Street over a man waiving a handgun in the air. Officers arrived at the scene and began searching for the suspect. Shortly afterwards, they located a man matching the description of the suspect at Grand Avenue and 7th Street, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Officers contacted the man, later identified as 43-year-old Grover Beach resident Robert Wray. The suspect did not follow officers’ initial commands.

After several other units arrived at the scene, officers managed to safely detain Wray and place him in handcuffs. Officers discovered Wray had discarded a loaded revolver in the bushes where he was sitting.

Police also found Wray was in possession of a box of .38 caliber ammunition. Officers located the bullets in Wray’s back pocket.

Officers arrested Wray on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm with a prior violent felony conviction and violation of felony parole. Police booked Wray in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he remains in custody with no bail amount set.

Wray is on active parole with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The Grover Beach Police Department thanks community members who reported the incident when they witnessed it.

