Paso Robles police searching for men involved in fight

June 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of men involved in a fight in a parking lot near Jacks Bar and Grill on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a group of men fighting in a parking lot on the 1900 block of Creston Road, with one of the men brandishing a firearm. Before officers arrived, the main suspects fled in a white Honda sedan.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information related to this case contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

“The safety of our community is our top priority, and we are committed to thoroughly

investigating this incident to ensure the responsible parties are held accountable,” police said.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...