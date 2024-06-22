Firefighters battle blaze at apartment in San Luis Obispo
June 21, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Firefighters battled a blaze at the Madonna Road Apartments in San Luis Obispo on Friday night.
Shortly after 9 p.m., a caller reported a fire at an upstairs unit at the apartment complex. Firefighters saved two cats.
There were no injuries reported.
While firefighters believe an electrical issue started the blaze, the fire remains under investigation.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines