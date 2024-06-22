Firefighters battle blaze at apartment in San Luis Obispo

June 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters battled a blaze at the Madonna Road Apartments in San Luis Obispo on Friday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a caller reported a fire at an upstairs unit at the apartment complex. Firefighters saved two cats.

There were no injuries reported.

While firefighters believe an electrical issue started the blaze, the fire remains under investigation.

