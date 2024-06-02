San Luis Obispo police searching for Costco theft suspects
June 2, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police are asking the public for helping with identifying two theft suspects who allegedly stole personal property and cash at Costco last month.
Costco management reported the May 23 alleged theft, according to the SLO Police Department. Police released surveillance images of the two women, one of whom is seen walking with a cane and riding a motorized shopping cart.
Investigators ask that anyone who can help identify the suspects call Officer Cutler at (805) 594-8091.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines