San Luis Obispo police searching for Costco theft suspects

June 2, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police are asking the public for helping with identifying two theft suspects who allegedly stole personal property and cash at Costco last month.

Costco management reported the May 23 alleged theft, according to the SLO Police Department. Police released surveillance images of the two women, one of whom is seen walking with a cane and riding a motorized shopping cart.

Investigators ask that anyone who can help identify the suspects call Officer Cutler at (805) 594-8091.

