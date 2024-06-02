SLO County gas costs dropping, find the lowest prices

June 2, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Lower crude oil prices and reduced demand at the pumps have resulted in the largest decline in gas prices this year. Last week, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped seven cents to $5.26, according to figures from AAA.

“Gas prices will likely keep up this slow sag now that we are past the Memorial Day travel weekend and more locations, east of the Rockies, will be selling gas below $3 a gallon,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But it’s time to start weather watching as the Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1st, and forecasters predict it will be very active. A storm impacting the Gulf Coast oil production and refining centers could push prices temporarily higher, so stay tuned.”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell seven cents to $5.05 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices fell five cents to $3.53 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 19th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Alpine County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.79. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost, at $4.65 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.69 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.69 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.75 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.75 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.79 Conserv Fuel– San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $4.79 Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.79 Lucky 7– Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.79 The Tote – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.79 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.79

