SLO County gas costs falling, find the lowest prices

June 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Lower demand at the pumps and an increase supply have resulted in another large decline in gas prices. Last week, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped six cents to $5.20, according to figures from AAA.

“This drop in pump prices appears to have some sticking power for now,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “More states should see their averages dip below $3 a gallon in the coming weeks.”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell 12 cents to $4.93 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices dropped nine cents to $3.44 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 13th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.23. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost, at $4.53 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.49 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.59 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.59 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.65 The Tote – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.65 7-Eleven – Pismo Beach, Doliver Street: $4.65 Conserv Fuel– San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $4.69 Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.69 One Stop Food– Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.69 Conserv Fuel– San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.75

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...