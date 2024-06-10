Firefighters extinguish fire in San Luis Obispo, save home
June 9, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A fire burning in a trash can enclosure in San Luis Obispo scorched the rafters of a home on Sunday evening before firefighters arrived and put out the blaze.
Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a fire at 1279 Bond Street. Firefighters arrived to find the trash cans and enclosure ablaze.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The rafters above the enclosure sustained minor damage, but otherwise the house was not impacted.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines