Firefighters extinguish fire in San Luis Obispo, save home

June 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A fire burning in a trash can enclosure in San Luis Obispo scorched the rafters of a home on Sunday evening before firefighters arrived and put out the blaze.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a fire at 1279 Bond Street. Firefighters arrived to find the trash cans and enclosure ablaze.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The rafters above the enclosure sustained minor damage, but otherwise the house was not impacted.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

